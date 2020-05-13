25 homeless people shifted to care homes

The district administration on Wednesday shifted 25 homeless persons who were living in temporary shelters during the lockdown to various homes for destitutes.

Most of them are migrants from other States with no roof over their heads and they were moved to rehabilitation centres in the city around one and a half months back as part of COVID-19 control measures.

Steps to trace kin

“There are people from West Bengal, U.P., Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Rajasthan who have been living on the street. There are elderly persons and those with mental disabilities. We will be providing them psychiatric help and currently efforts are on to trace their relatives,” said Shantakumar, chief social worker, Ashraya Charitable Society, Kalayapuram, who welcomed 15 new residents on Wednesday.

All destitutes shifted to various shelters during lockdown were under the strict monitoring of Health Department with volunteers and police providing them all the help.

They were staying at some government schools in the city and at present the authorities have found shelters for 25 persons including 13 elderly.

“Since there is a possibility for them to go back to street, it was decided to move them to homes functioning under Social Justice Department,” said an official.

District Collector B.Abdul Nasar and district social justice officer Siju Ben coordinated the activities.