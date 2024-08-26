25 frog species spotted during estimation exercise in KDHP

Over 25 species of frogs were spotted during the first estimation exercise on frogs in the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) estates on Munnar.

According to officials, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) organised a two-day workshop and census that focussed on the frogs of Munnar.

Endemic to Western Ghats

Harikrishnan S., project head, Amphibian Recovery Project, WTI, stated that most of the frog species found in the KDHP estates were endemic to the Western Ghats. “Eight endangered species, including Kadalar swamp frog, beautiful dancing frog, Theuerkauf’s bush frog, singular night frog, and Munnar bush frog, were found during the survey,” said Dr. Harikrishnan.

“WTI’s Munnar Amphibian Recovery Project is dedicated to conserving Munnar’s unique and threatened frog species by protecting their habitats and raising public awareness,” he added.

Critical indicators

Mr. Harikrishnan said that the amphibians were highly sensitive to environmental changes, making them critical indicators of ecosystem health. “The Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot and UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to a remarkable diversity of amphibians, many of which are endemic and highly threatened. The Munnar region, nestled within the Western Ghats, is especially critical for amphibian conservation. Its unique elevation gradient and diverse habitats make it a key area for protecting these vulnerable species. Conservation efforts in Munnar and the broader Western Ghats are vital for preserving India’s amphibian diversity and maintaining the ecological balance and services these species provide,” he said.

The workshop was part of the ongoing Amphibian Recovery Project in the region, conducted in collaboration with Synchronicity Earth, KDHP, the High Range Wildlife and Environmental Preservation Association (HRW&EPA), and the Munnar Wildlife Division. Pramod Krishna, Chairman of HRW&EPA, inaugurated the workshop, while Ramith M., WTI State Facilitator for Kerala, presided over the event. Expert sessions were led by Hadlee Renjith, naturalist and photographer; Dr. Harikrishnan; and Abhijith Vijay, field officer.