GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25 frog species spotted during estimation exercise in KDHP

Eight endangered species, including Kadalar swamp frog, beautiful dancing frog, Theuerkauf’s bush frog, singular night frog, and Munnar bush frog, were found during first such exercise on KDHP estates

Published - August 26, 2024 07:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram

Over 25 species of frogs were spotted during the first estimation exercise on frogs in the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) estates on Munnar.

According to officials, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) organised a two-day workshop and census that focussed on the frogs of Munnar.

Endemic to Western Ghats

Harikrishnan S., project head, Amphibian Recovery Project, WTI, stated that most of the frog species found in the KDHP estates were endemic to the Western Ghats. “Eight endangered species, including Kadalar swamp frog, beautiful dancing frog, Theuerkauf’s bush frog, singular night frog, and Munnar bush frog, were found during the survey,” said Dr. Harikrishnan.

“WTI’s Munnar Amphibian Recovery Project is dedicated to conserving Munnar’s unique and threatened frog species by protecting their habitats and raising public awareness,” he added.

Critical indicators

Mr. Harikrishnan said that the amphibians were highly sensitive to environmental changes, making them critical indicators of ecosystem health. “The Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot and UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to a remarkable diversity of amphibians, many of which are endemic and highly threatened. The Munnar region, nestled within the Western Ghats, is especially critical for amphibian conservation. Its unique elevation gradient and diverse habitats make it a key area for protecting these vulnerable species. Conservation efforts in Munnar and the broader Western Ghats are vital for preserving India’s amphibian diversity and maintaining the ecological balance and services these species provide,” he said.

The workshop was part of the ongoing Amphibian Recovery Project in the region, conducted in collaboration with Synchronicity Earth, KDHP, the High Range Wildlife and Environmental Preservation Association (HRW&EPA), and the Munnar Wildlife Division. Pramod Krishna, Chairman of HRW&EPA, inaugurated the workshop, while Ramith M., WTI State Facilitator for Kerala, presided over the event. Expert sessions were led by Hadlee Renjith, naturalist and photographer; Dr. Harikrishnan; and Abhijith Vijay, field officer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.