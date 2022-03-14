₹25 crore for handloom school uniform project

Over 6,000 workers in primary weavers societies to benefit

The State government has allocated ₹25 crore for the handloom sector to be utilised for the handloom school uniform project, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Monday.

Handloom uniforms are being provided free of cost to students of Classes I to VII in government schools and of Classes 1 to IV in government-aided schools. The funds have been allocated as part of a ₹120-crore project for the year 2022-23.

More than 6,000 workers in the primary weavers societies will benefit from the project, due to which they will get 250 work-days and daily wages of ₹600. Fifteen handloom societies, which were dysfunctional, were reopened because of the project, which was launched in 2016-17.