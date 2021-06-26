₹25-cr. project for Amayizhanjan Canal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 June 2021 19:43 IST

Funds of ₹4.13 crore will be allocated for cleaning up the canals in the capital, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

Additionally, a ₹25-crore project will be implemented to clean up and revive Amayizhanjan Canal. The issue will be taken up at the next meeting of the State Cabinet.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, and Mr.Augustine on Saturday visited flood prone areas in and around Thampanoor in the city.

As part of initial round of works to clear up the various canals, an amount of ₹45 lakh will be allocated for Amayizhanjan Canal, ₹35 lakh for Pattom Canal, ₹30 lakh for Ulloor Canal, ₹70 lakh for Pazhavangady Canal, ₹15 lakh for Thekkenekkara Canal, ₹45 lakh for the pond near Karimadam, ₹20 lakh for Thettiyar, ₹55 lakh for Kariyil Canal, ₹45 lakh for Parvathy Puthanar, and ₹25 lakh each for the Killi and Karamana rivers.

Mr.Riyas said the frequent waterlogging and flooding in the capital was being viewed by the government as one of the key issues in the State. The Public Works Department would carry out assessments in these areas to ascertain the amount of public land encroached upon by private parties. Stringent action would be taken against such illegal acts, he said.