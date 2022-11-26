24x7 medical care for livestock will be a reality soon, says Minister

November 26, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani on Saturday said the State government’s plan to introduce 24x7 medical care for livestock would be a reality by March 2023.

Speaking at the National Milk Day celebrations organised by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) to commemorate the contributions of Verghese Kurian, the father of White Revolution, here, she said the new projects on the cards included district-level mobile clinics equipped with all modern treatment options with round-the-clock service.

“We are awaiting a number of new Central schemes to attract young entrepreneurs and gulf-returnees to the sector. As of now, the annual sale of milk and allied products in the State through Milma is worth ₹3,750 crore,” the Minister said. She pointed out that rearing of hybrid cows had led to considerable boost in milk production in Kerala.

On the rising demand for cost-effective fodder, the Minister said the cultivation of millets would be given priority as it would support the commercial production of silage. “The weather in Kerala is favourable for large-scale farming of millets, and the government will extend all possible support for its popularisation,” she added.

Launching an insurance scheme for dairy farmers at the event, M.K. Raghavan, MP, called upon the government to explore possibilities of setting up commercial-level poultry farms in every panchayat. He added that large-scale ventures in the sector could incorporate dairying and sale of meat.

The National Milk Day observance, which was opened by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal through videoconferencing, witnessed the participation of a large number of dairy farmers under various regional milk cooperative societies.

Four new products were also launched on the occasion. Former Milma chairman P.T. Gopala Kurup delivered the Verghese Kurian memorial lecture. Milma chairman K.S. Mani and managing director Asif K. Yusef were present.