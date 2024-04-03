ADVERTISEMENT

24x7 election helpline begins in Palakkad

April 03, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The election wing at the District Collectorate here has begun a round-the-clock helpline. People can contact the helpline at 1950 for complaints and clarifications about the voters list. Local Self-Governments department assistant director Ramdas is heading the cell.

