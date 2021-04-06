249 new COVID cases in capital district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 April 2021 00:48 IST

The COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram has increased significantly on Monday as 249 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

While 127 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 2,531.

The district’s death toll stood at 886. The recent death of a 67-year-old man was attributed to the disease on Monday.

The district administration placed 1,295 people under quarantine, while 1,453 others were permitted to conclude self-isolation after completing the mandated period without developing any symptom. There are currently 16,649 people undergoing quarantine in the district.