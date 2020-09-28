Kerala

249 cases in Alappuzha, 349 recover

The district registered 249 COVID-19 cases and 349 recoveries on Monday.

The district also recorded two COVID-19 related deaths. The deceased were identified as a 40-year-old man from Cherthala and a 68-year-old woman from Alappuzha.

Among the fresh cases, 239 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. Of the 239 contact cases, 54 were logged from Alappuzha and 33 from Nedumudi. Rest of the locally transmitted cases were from Puliyoor (17), Panavally (16), Haripad (11), Veliyanad (10) Kayamkulam (9), Perumbalam (8), Thamarakulam (8), Arattuppuzha (7), Arookutty (4), Nooranad (4), Bharanikavu (4), Cherthala (4), Aryad (3), Chingoli (3), Krishnapuram (3), Kavalam (3), two cases each from Aroor, Cherthala South, Edathua, Kumarapuram, Kadakkarappally, Mavelikara, Mararikulam, Mannancherry, Pallippuram, Punnapra, Palamel and Thrikkunnappuzha.

