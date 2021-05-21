2,481 test positive in Thrissur

Sanitisation of public places using drones begins

There were 2,481 fresh cases in the district on Friday while 6,814 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 25.43% on the day.

Four local bodies in the district had a TPR higher than 50% on Friday. The local bodies with high TPR are: Madakkathara (59.72); Vadanappilly (58.82); Kadappuram (61.45); and Thekkumkara (65.79).

Active cases in the district are 26,130 and 87 people from the district are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far, 2,16,884 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,89,500 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,468 people, including eight health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Friday. Of them, 375 people are above the age of 60 and 202 children are below the age of 10. In all, 19,779 people are under home-care. In all, 6,11,932 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,61,681 people took the second dose.

Counselling

A psycho-social team has been constituted in the district to provide support for people who suffer mental stress during the pandemic. The service of counsellors functioning under various departments is available. People can contact 0487 2383155, 8129701884 for psycho-social support.

Meanwhile, sanitisation using drones has started in public places in the Thrissur Corporation limits to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In the first phase, drones will be used to sanitise public places such as Sakthan Bus Stand, North Bus Stand, markets and the corporation office.