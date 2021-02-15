248 positive, 302 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 February 2021 19:39 IST

Almost all new cases due to local transmission

The active COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district fell marginally to 4,243 on Monday as 248 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while 302 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.

While almost all of the cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, six health care workers are among those who were diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll rose to 797 when two recent deaths were attributed to the disease on Sunday. The deceased included two men, who were aged 94 and 60.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration placed 1,723 people under quarantine, while 1,869 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation. There were currently 2,6437 people quarantined in their homes and 58 others in various institutions in the district.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police initiated legal steps against 68 people who violated COVID-19 protocol. Thirty people among them were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹17,500 was levied from 35 people who were found outdoors without masks.