24,766 seats vacant after Plus One transfer allotment

August 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 24,766 seats remain vacant after the Plus One school/combination transfer allotment on Wednesday.

Of the 49,800 confirmed transfer applications, 25,339 got transfer allotment. Of them, 20,855 got school change, while 4,484 got course change. Of the 20,855 who got school change, 13,017 got school and course change, while 7,838 got school change but the same course.

The maximum number of students who got school/combination transfer was in Malappuram–5,221. Kozhikode had 3,303 students who got transfer allotment, followed by Kannur with 2,650 students, and Palakkad with 2,177 students.

There were 24,927 vacant seats left before the school/combination transfer allotment.

The vacancies that remain after the transfer allotment will be considered for the third supplementary allotment. Vacancies and other details for the supplementary allotment will be published at 9 a.m. on Thursday on the admission website https://hscap.kerala.gov.in

Students who had applied but failed to receive allotment during the main phase or the two supplementary allotments and those yet to submit applications so far can apply for the third supplementary allotment from 10 a.m. on Thursday.

However, students who have currently taken admission under any of the quotas, those who did not take admission despite getting an allotment, those who cancelled their admission under the merit quota, and those who took admission under some quota but obtained transfer certificate will not be able to apply again at this stage.

Those who had secured allotment but were denied admission owing to the inclusion of wrong details in the application can also renew their application for the third supplementary allotment after correcting their errors.