2,476 test positive as spike continues

Thiruvananthapuram

26 August 2020 20:38 IST

Kerala’s COVID-19 tally registered 2,476 new cases on Wednesday, taking the State’s cumulative case burden till date to 64,355. The number of recoveries reported on the same day was 1,351.

The cumulative death toll in the State reached 257, with the Health Department confirming 13 deaths which occurred between August 17 and 24 as due to the virus. Of these, 12 deaths were recorded in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kannur

With total recoveries reported till date reaching 41,690, the number of persons currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the State now stands at 22,344. Of these, 183 patients are in a critical condition in ICUs and another 44 are on ventilator support.

Of the active cases, 5,776 cases are in Thiruvananthapuram, 3,244 in Malappuram and 2,068 in Alappuzha. Among other districts, except for four, all the other have over a thousand active cases.

Local infections

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday 93% – 2,313 out of the 2,476 new cases – are locally acquired infections. This includes 69 health-care workers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. In 175 cases, no epidemiological link for the infections could be established.

Thiruvananthapuram “regained” its spot as the district with the maximum number of fresh cases daily, with 461 cases, of which all except seven are locally acquired infections. Malappuram reported 352, Kozhikode 215, Thrissur 204, Alappuzha 193, Ernakulam 193, Pathanamthitta 180, Kottayam 137, Kollam 133, Kannur 128, Kasaragod 101, Palakkad 86, Idukki 63, and Wayanad 30.

The State has quarantined over 1.89 lakh people, of whom, 17,646 with mild flu-like symptoms are in hospital isolation.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours in the State was 40,352. The number of hotspots in the State has come down to 604 as on Wednesday.