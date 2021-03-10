2,475 new cases in State

Test positivity at 3.96%, 4,192 recover from the disease

Kerala reported 2,475 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when 62,486 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate, which dropped below four per cent for the first time on Monday, continued the trend and remained at 3.96% on Wednesday. The State’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 cases, ever since the pandemic began, has risen to 10,83,530 cases.

On Wednesday, the State’s active case pool, which has been dropping rapidly, went down further by nearly 2,000 cases and touched 35,418. On Wednesday too, a significant number of recoveries, much more than the new cases, were reported with 4,192 people recovering from their disease. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 10,43,473.

The addition of 14 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Wednesday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,342 deaths.

Thrissur reported four deaths, Thiruvananthapuram three, while Kollam, Kozhikode and Kannur reported two deaths each.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State has dropped to 540 as on Wednesday, according to official reports. Those on ventilator support also showed a dip, with 166 patients requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 143 cases had no history of travel or contact with infected persons while 2,121 cases are believed to have been infections locally acquired through contact with an infected person.

Among districts, Kozhikode again reported the maximum number of new cases with 341 cases, Malappuram 283, Ernakulam 244, Pathanamthitta 233, Kollam 201, Thrissur 195, Kottayam 180, Thiruvananthapuram 178, Alappuzha 171,Kannur 123, Kasaragod 121, Idukki 85, Wayanad 63 and Palakkad 57 cases.