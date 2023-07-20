24,701 applications for Plus One second supplementary allotment

July 20, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 24,701 applications were confirmed online for Plus One higher secondary second supplementary admission.

Of the total applications, 23,856 had been renewed by students, either those who had applied earlier but were yet to get allotment in the main phase or first supplementary allotment or who had been denied admission despite getting allotment owing to errors in their applications. Of these 845 applicants were new.

As many as 9,882 applications were received from Malappuram. A total of 13,654 students were awaiting allotment in the district. The number of vacant seats here was 389.

In Palakkad, 3,957 students applied. As many as 5,377 students were awaiting allotment here. There were 358 vacancies remaining in the district.

In all, 20,594 students applied from the districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod. Here, 27,049 students were yet to get allotment at the end of four rounds of allotment. Only 2,781 merit seats were vacant here.

Students had time from 10 a.m. on Wednesday and to 4 p.m. Thursday to apply for the second supplementary allotment.

School-level vacancies for the second supplementary allotment were published on Wednesday.