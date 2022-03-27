2.47-lakh card owners collected ration on Sunday: Minister

Staff Reporter March 27, 2022 21:41 IST

PDS outlets in the State worked on Sunday following a government instruction to compensate for the two-day national strike called by the trade unions on Monday and Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

As many as 10,017 ration shops functioned in the State on Sunday following a government order and 2.47 lakh card owners received ration on the day, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil said. As many as 59.7 lakh card owners (64.75%) have collected their ration supplies for the month of March so far. The Minister said it had come to the government’s attention that some ration shops had failed to open in violation of its order. The details of such shops were being collected. Ration for this month will be distributed till March 31, he said, urging card owners to pick up their quota of ration.



