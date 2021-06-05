2,468 new cases in capital, 2,236 recover

Test positivity rate at 16.83%

The capital district recorded 2,468 more COVID-19 cases as the number of active cases rose to 13,765 on Saturday. As many as 2,236 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate stood at 16.83% when 14,661 people were subjected to tests.

The source of infection was unknown in 161 cases. Fourteen health workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The death toll rose by 66 to reach 2,019. The deaths, which have now been attributed to COVID-19, were reported between May 12 and June 4.

The district authorities placed 3,438 more people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 63,897.

Gearing up for the expected third wave of the pandemic, District Collector Navjot Khosa said the SAT Hospital will be made the nodal hospital for COVID-19 treatment for children in the district.

A paediatric intensive care unit having a capacity of 50 beds will be established as part of such efforts. While 40 beds will be reserved for children, the remaining will be kept aside for infants.

As part of efforts to improve oxygen availability, a liquid oxygen plant will be established to ensure unhindered supply. In addition, adequate ventilator facilities for children and the appointment of the required number of staff will also be ensured.

Dr. Khosa added that steps have also been initiated to designate the Thycaud Women and Children Hospital as a referral hospital to anticipate the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases.