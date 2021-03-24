2,456 new cases in the State

Thiruvananthapuram

24 March 2021 23:23 IST

Test positivity rate 4.33%

Kerala reported 2,456 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 56,740 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began to 11,09,908 cases.

The test positivity rate, which had been remaining steady below 4% for the past few days registered 4.33% on Wednesday.

With 2,060 recoveries being reported, the active case pool stood at 24,268. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10,80,803.

10 more deaths

The addition of 10 new deaths in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities on Wednesday took the State’s cumulative toll till date to 4,527.

Thrissur reported three cases, Kollam and Malappuram two each, while one death each was reported from Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs came down to 452 on Wednesday, according to official reports.

Of the 2,456 new cases reported on Wednesday, 2,164 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through the contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in 18 healthcare workers. In 105 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 187 infections.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 333 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 300, Kannur 295, Ernakulam 245, Thrissur 195, Kottayam 191, Malappuram 173, Kollam 153, Pathanamthitta 117, Kasaragod 103, Palakkad 101, Alappuzha 94, Idukki 86, and Wayanad 70 cases.