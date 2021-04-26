2,455 test positive in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

26 April 2021 22:39 IST

Active caseload in district goes up to 23,597

As many as 2,455 persons tested positive in Malappuram district on Monday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases currently in the district has gone up to 23,597.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that 2,344 of the new cases had contracted the disease through direct interaction with infected persons. However, there were 89 cases whose source of infection could not be ascertained. As many as 479 of those infected were being treated at different COVID-19 hospitals. There were 255 in first line treatment centres, 197 in second line treatment centres.

The district witnessed 658 deaths since COVID-19 began to emerge in March last year. Dr. Sakeena said that 825 people recovered from COVID-19 in the district. The total number of those who survived COVID-19 in Malappuram reached 1,28,808.

Nearly 40,000 people are under surveillance in the district. According to district officials, the test positivity rate in Malappuram was 30.01%.