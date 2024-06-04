2.45 lakh students get Plus One first allotment, admission begins on Wednesday

As many as 2.45 lakh students received allotment on publication of the first allotment list in the main phase of Plus One higher secondary single-window admission on Tuesday.

This is slightly higher than the number of students who received trial allotment last week (2,44,618).

The total number of applicants for the first allotment was 4,66,071. Of them, 2,45,944 received allotment. The number of seats, including additional seats for the differently abled, available was 3,10,061. The number of seats vacant after the first allotment is 64,117.

In the trial allotment, the total number of seats available was 3,07,344. This meant the number of seats available for first allotment rose by 2,717.

Like in the trial allotment, fewer than half the applicants received allotment in Malappuram, the district that had the maximum number of applicants – 82,446. The maximum number of seats allotted was 36,393, while the total number of seats available was 50,207. The total number of seats vacant is 13,814.

In Kozhikode, the number of applications was 48,156, while seats allotted came to 23,983; 7,513 seats were vacant.

In Palakkad, another district where complaints of seat shortage arose, 22,688 of the 45,225 applicants received allotment. There were 27,428 seats available in the district. There were 4,740 vacant seats.

Sixteen seats remained vacant in the general category after the first allotment, 139 in the Ezhava/Thiyya category, and 190 in the Muslim category. As many as 3,497 seats were vacant in the Latin Catholic/Anglo-Indian category.

As many as 1,192 seats are vacant in the Christian OBC category, 693 in the Hindu OBC category, 12,981 seats in the Scheduled Caste category, 26,334 in the Scheduled Tribe category, and 3,391 in the differently abled category. As many as 8,924 seats are vacant in the Economically Weaker Section category.

The first allotment for sports quota admission too was published.

Of the 7,997 seats in the sports quota, 6,155 have been allotted. The number of vacant seats is 1,842.

Admission as per the allotment list will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Students can check the ‘First Allot Results’ using the candidate login. Those who have received allotment should report for admission with the allotment letter that is available on the same link.

Those who receive the first option in this allotment should remit the fee and take permanent admission. Students who get allotment to other option can either take permanent admission or temporary one. Those who take temporary admission need not remit the fee. They can also cancel select higher options if they wish. Application for this has to be submitted to the school where they are taking admission to.

Candidates who get allotment but do not take temporary admission will not be considered for further allotments.

Those who fail to get allotment in this turn should wait for the next allotments. Details are available on the website hscap.kerala.gov.in.