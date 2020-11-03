245 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

03 November 2020 18:34 IST

As many as 245 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 205 contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 48 persons are yet to be traced. Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla led the tally with 31 cases, followed by Pandalam with 15 cases.

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man, who died on November 1, was tested positive post death. With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to 94.

With 283 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 2104 active cases.