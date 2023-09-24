HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

244 persons arrested in Kerala under Operation D-Hunt drive against drug dealers

MDMA, hashish oil, brown sugar and ganja estimated at several lakhs seized

September 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 244 persons were arrested across the State in the Kerala Police’s Operation D-Hunt special drive as part of a crackdown on drug dealers on Saturday.

MDMA, hashish oil, brown sugar and several kilograms of ganja estimated at several lakhs were seized from the arrested persons. Ahead of the drive, the police force had cast a surveillance net on drug dealers and local-level distributor networks, before moving in to nab them.

The maximum number of persons were arrested from Kochi city — 61. The largest quantity of MDMA, 37.41 g, was seized from Kollam city while 22.85 g was seized from Thiruvananthapuram rural.

The police had checked 1,373 persons suspected of possessing drugs, out of which 244 were arrested. The drive, based on a directive from State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, was led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajithkumar, who heads the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

The newly formed Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) coordination cell did the ground-level coordination with the respective District Police Chiefs. The police had prepared a database of dealers in various areas and monitored the movements of those who had served jail terms in drug-related cases before launching the operation.

Information

Public can pass on information about drug dealers at the anti-narcotic control room (contact - 94979 27797). The identity of the informers will be kept confidential.

Mr. Sahib said that more such drives would be carried out as part of Operation D-Hunt to disrupt drug-dealing networks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.