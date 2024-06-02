2.44 lakh students to join Class I in Kerala as new academic year begins on Monday

The new academic year, which will begin on June 3, will witness 2.44 lakh students being enrolled in Class I in the schools across Kerala.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, said the government had made all arrangements for a fruitful academic year.

Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary Plus One classes will begin on June 24. The final count of students in Classes I to X will be available during the second week of June as more students are being enrolled in Classes I, V and VIII.

The State-level admission festival will be held at Government Higher Secondary school, Elamakkara, near here. The school has 818 students on its rolls, including 55 Class I students.

The academic year will witness 39,94,944 students attending the schools across the State, including the 1,34,763 students in pre-primary class, 11,59,652 in primary, and 10,79,019 in upper primary classes. As many as 12,09,882 students will attend high schools and 3,83,515 students in higher secondary Plus Two. Altogether, 11,19,380 students will seek education in the government sector, 20,30,091 in aided, and 2,99,082 in un-aided sector, he said.

Teachers’ training

Training programmes were organised for familiarising teaches with the revised textbooks. Teachers were also introduced to health and physical education and labour and arts training programmes. They were also equipped to identify and handle issues faced by children, including drug abuse. Awareness programmes on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were also carried out, the Minister said.

Training in artificial intelligence would be imparted for around 80,000 teachers of high schools and higher secondary schools. Under the programme, a unique one in the country, 20,266 teachers of high school and higher secondary classes were given training already. The programme would cover all the target teachers by August, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The teachers were trained in responsible use of AI, measures to identify deep fake, algorithms and issues related to privacy as part of the training programme. The parents of all the school students would be members of the Parents Teachers Association of the schools concerned. The general body of the association would have to meet thrice a year. The first general body meeting would have to be presided over by the president of the previous year. The School Development Committee, which would have the civic representative concerned as the patron, would have to discuss the academic master plan or the school development document, the Minister suggested.