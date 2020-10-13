244 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 244 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 231contracted the virus through local contact while 14 cases came from outside.

The contact source of 14 persons are yet to be traced. Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla led the tally with 22 cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 21 cases.

The disease claimed one more life in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as a 57-year-old man from Thiruvalla, who had been tested positive on October 1. With this, the total number deaths due to COVID-19 in the district rose to 67.

With 321 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,134 active cases.