Kerala

243 gm of MDMA seized; two held in Kasaragod

The police on Saturday arrested two persons with 243.38 grams of Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) in Kasaragod on Sunday.

During the special drive, the Melaparamba police arrested Shajahan, 30, from his house at Kizhur. Later, A.M. Ubaid, 45, who was carrying 241.38 grams of MDMA in his scooter was arrested from near the Chandragiri bridge.

As per the directions of the State Police Chief, the District Police Chief had constituted a special squad to crackdown on drug trade.

District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said there was information that drugs were being supplied in large quantities and based on which checks were conducted since Saturday.

Mr. Saxena said the arrested were not carriers, but were suppliers of MDMA.


