2,423 test positive in capital, 2,983 recover

Test positivity rate at 19.62%

As many as 96 deaths were attributed to the COVID-19 during the last two days in Thiruvananthapuram.

While the death toll recorded its largest single-day spike of 50 on Saturday, the tally rose by 46 on Sunday. The deaths were recorded between May 7 and 27. The toll currently stands at 1,704. The case fatality ratio continued its upward trend as it reached 0.68.

The district recorded 2,423 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, while 2,983 people recovered from the illness. With this, the number of active cases stands at 15,805. The test positivity rate was recorded at 19.62% when 12,344 people were subjected to tests. Among the fresh cases, the source of infection is unknown in 189 cases. Two health workers were among those who tested positive.

The district authorities placed 3,539 people in quarantine.District Collector Navjot Khosa said that two more domiciliary care centres (DCC) have been established in Chirayinkeezhu and Kattakada taluks. Both facilities had a capacity of 100 beds each.