242 new cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

21 December 2020 23:23 IST

Kollam reports 234 new cases, two deaths, 333 recoveries

The district reported 242 COVID-19 cases and 202 recoveries on Monday. It also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the fresh cases, 222 people contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of infection of another 16 patients remains unknown. Two persons each who came from abroad and other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,065.

Kollam

The district reported 234 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 333 recoveries on Monday. Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 233 contact cases and one person without any known source.

The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 49-year-old Kottarakara resident and 47-year-old Eravipuram resident were due to COVID-19.

Cases with no known source have been reported from Kottamkara. The district currently has 14,154 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 5,41,336. While 1,000 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 1,31,859 primary and 12,117 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

217 in Kottayam

As many as 217 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday

Of the fresh cases, all patients contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 21 children and 36 people aged above 60. With 30 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Changanassery with 26 cases.

With 217 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,958 active cases.

112 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 112 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 101 people contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 25 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Pandalam and Thiruvalla reported eight cases each, followed by Ayiroor with seven cases.

The disease claimed three more life in the district. The victims were identified as an 83-year-old Kulanad native, 65-year-old Mallapally native and 69-year-old Vechoochira native.

With 257 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,626 active cases.

(With contributions from Kollam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)