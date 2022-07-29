2.42 lakh applicants receive Plus One trial allotment

July 29, 2022 21:39 IST

Glitch delays access to students to check allotment status

As many as 2.42 lakh applicants have received trial allotment for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses.

The trial allotment list was published by the General Education department on Friday morning. The total number of applicants for single-window admission to Plus One courses was 4,71,039. The total number of seats available in the State after marginal increase and batch shifting is 3,00,960. While the number of students who got allotment to the first option they preferred was 1,09,001, as many as 2,28,230 students did not receive any allotment.

The maximum number of applicants was from Malappuram - 80,006. However, only 34,517 applicants received allotment here. In Kozhikode where 48,047 candidates had applied, 23,753 received allotment, and in Palakkad 22,554 of the 44,686 applicants received allotment.

No access to portal

Though the trial allotment was published in the morning, students were unable to access the hscap portal to check their allotment status even in the evening.

The deadline for making any corrections in the applications ends at 5 p.m. on July 31. It is feared that the two days available will not be enough for students to edit their applications ahead of the first allotment. This has spurred calls for extending the last date for giving final confirmation.

Department officials said a problem at the State Data Centre had resulted in students not being able to check their status or make corrections using their candidate login.

However, there was no need to extend the deadline as two days would suffice to make corrections, going by previous experience, they said. They would monitor which candidates had logged in, or opened their application, or how many edited it.

Officials said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had been apprised of the problem and was looking into it. The NIC provides the IT services for Plus One admission and for the iExaMS portal.

This portal too could not be accessed by teachers who were in charge of the higher secondary SAY examinations on Friday. Teachers said they had been unable to download data from the portal or upload exam details. Answer scripts could not be packed and sent to valuations camps or teachers issued relieving certificate.