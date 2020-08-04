242 fresh cases keeps capital on tenterhooks

The capital district reported 242 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the official death toll due to the infection rose to 16.

While 237 people are known to have contracted the infection through local transmission, the sources of infection in five cases were unknown.

A 53-year-old Kalliyoor native, who died on August 1, was confirmed to have been suffering from COVID-19. The deceased who hailed from Kamukarathala is known to have had exhibited symptoms including fever and breathlessness since July 26 following which he sought medical attention in three hospitals in Balaramapuram, Avanakuzhy and Aralumoodu, near Neyyattinkara. He was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital as his case worsened.

According to official sources, he had taken part in his father-in-law’s cremation and other last rites on July 22 and 26. Around 50 people who were also present were subsequently identified and quarantined.

COVID-19 cases continued to mount in the capital city in large numbers. Three more police officers have tested positive for the infection. With a sub-inspector attached to the telecommunication wing being diagnosed with the disease, the Kerala Police headquarters will continue to remain partially closed.

A police officer involved in guard duty at the Secretariat gates also tested positive. He is suspected to have contracted the infection from another policeman, entrusted with Secretariat security, who had tested positive some days ago.

The first COVID-19 case was reported among Secretariat workers when an employee of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development was diagnosed with the ailment.

Around a week after one of Deputy Speaker V. Sasi’s gunmen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, another gunman and his driver have also been diagnosed with the same. With a worker in the Assembly canteen also contracting the infection, the Assembly premises will be partially closed. The administrative block will be shut for three days for disinfection.

Six more people are found to have been infected in the Thekkumoodu bund colony among the 46 who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. In all, 65 residents of the colony, spread across the Kunnukuzhy and Pattom wards, have tested positive. Almost all residents have been subjected to antigen tests here.

As many as 310 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the illness, taking the number of people currently under treatment in the district to 3,354.