241 test positive in Kottayam district

188 in Alappuzha, 174 in Kollam and 91 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 241 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, all contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 21 children and 77 persons aged above 50.

With 47 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Changanassery with 18 cases. Kangazha reported 14 cases while Kadaplamattom witnessed 11 cases.

With 301 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,519 active cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 188 COVID-19 cases and 203 recoveries on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 182 patients contracted the disease through local contact. The source of infection of another four persons remains unidentified. Two persons who came from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,457.

Kollam

The district reported 174 new COVID-19 cases and 311 recoveries on Monday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 170 contact cases, one NRI, two health workers and one person without any known source.

The case with no known source has been reported from Perinadu.

A 29-year-old Kadakkal resident and 22-year-old Kalluvathukkal resident are the health workers who contracted the infection. The district currently has 11,607 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 5,74,286. While 1,277 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 1,36,939 primary and 12,694 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 91 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 90 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 49 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Pallickal reported 14 cases, followed by Thiruvalla municipality with 10 cases.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed six more lives in the district.

The victims were identified as a 60-year-old Puramattom native, 80-year-old Pramadam native, 63-year-old Vakayar native, 66-year-old Kadapra native, a Naranamuzhy native, and a 23-year-old Vadasserikara native, sources said.

With 251 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,581 active cases.

(With contributions from Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)