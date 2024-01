January 07, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KANNUR

A 24-year-old youth drowned in the sea at Chal beach in Azhikode, Kannur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Muniz, a resident of Munderi in Kannur, son of P.C. Muhammad and Khadijah.

The incident happened when the deceased, along with his friend Thisal, went into the sea to take a bath around 9.30 a.m.

Both were pulled in by the strong waves. Though life guards rescued them and took them to a private hospital in Kannur, Muniz’s life could not be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.