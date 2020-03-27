24 people in isolation in Pathanamthitta

No new case of COVID-19 was reported from Pathanamthitta on Friday.

According to a bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here, 24 people, including 12 infected persons, are at isolation wards in hospitals in the district as on Friday evening.

Nine of them are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital; 10 at the District Hospital, Kozhencherry; two at the General Hospital, Adoor; and one at Pushpagiri Medical College, Thiruvalla.

Surveillance teams of the Health Department have identified 12 primary contacts and 77 secondary contacts of the infected persons in the isolation wards in the district. All of them have been placed on home quarantine, the Collector said.

Mr. Noohu said 72 people admitted to the isolation wards in hospitals with symptomatic fever had been discharged so far.

He said 3,937 people who came from foreign countries and 3,391 from other States were on home quarantine as on Friday evening.

Mr. Noohu said 5,860 passengers were screened for symptomatic fever at various border points of the district on Friday.

Meanwhile, community kitchens were opened at all the five Assembly segments of Thiruvalla, Ranni, Konni, Aranmula, and Adoor.