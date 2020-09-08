24 new cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

08 September 2020 07:51 IST

After witnessing a sharp rise for days on end, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta came down considerably on Friday with only 24 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of these, 23 people including an unidentified person who succumbed to the virus infection, contracted the virus through local transmission.

The person, who lived on the streets in the Thiruvalla-Parumala region, was tested positive for the virus posthumously.

With this, COVID-19-related deaths in the district rose to 30, taking the overall fatality rate to 0.75 percent

Yet to be traced

The contact source of at least seven cases was yet to be identified. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 clusters at Kadakkadu and Kollakunnu were active during the day.

With 86 recoveries during the day, the number of active cases in Pathanamthitta stands at 834.