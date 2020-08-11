24 new cases in Kottayam

Kottayam continued to record a relatively low number of fresh COVID-19 cases with only 24 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.
At the same time, the local transmission of the disease in the COVID-19 clusters at Ettumanur, Athirampuzha, Changanassery and Paippad continued unabated, triggering concerns among the authorities.
Of the fresh cases, all but a 51-year-old Pampady native who had returned from Tamil Nadu contracted the virus through local contact. While eight persons were linked to the Ettumanur cluster, the grama panchayats of Manjoor, Vijayapuram and Manarcaud reported three cases each.
As per official records, 84 wards in 24 local bodies, including entire wards in Ettumanur municipality, have been marked as COVID-19 containment zones.
At the same time, 48 persons who recovered from the disease left the hospitals on the day. The district currently has 452 active cases and 10,105 persons under surveillance.
