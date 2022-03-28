24 MW Poringalkuthu project to be commissioned next month

March 28, 2022 19:10 IST

Test-run carried out on turbine on Sunday

Four hydroelectric projects of varying capacities, which were hit by delays, are expected to be commissioned in the 2022-23 fiscal, adding to the internal power generation capability of the State.

The 24 MW Poringalkuthu small hydroelectric project (SHEP) is slated to be commissioned in April, a step which would help in meeting the higher summer-time demand for electricity.

Civil works in connection with the project have been completed. A test-run was carried out on the turbine on Sunday and the remaining tests would be held soon, officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said. The Poringalkuthu SHEP will the first hydro project of its size to be commissioned in almost a decade, according to the Power department.

The initial contract for the Poringalkuthu SHEP, coming up in the Chalakkudy basin, was awarded in October 2014 and was expected to be completed in 24 months. However, problems in transferring forestland to the contractor, the floods of 2018 and 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the work, forcing the KSEB to extend the deadlines on multiple occasions. With the project cost of ₹159.19 crore, the Poringalkuthu SHEP has an annual generation capacity of 45.02 million units (mu).

Other projects

Poringalkuthu aside, the 60 MW Pallivasal Extension Scheme, the 40 MW Thottiyar and the 24 Bhoothathankettu scheme also should see commissioning in 2022-23, if things pan out. Work on all three projects were delayed due to various reasons.

As on March 31, 2021, the KSEB had a total installed capacity of 2,240.22 MW, of which hydel projects accounted for 91%, thermal 7.14% while the rest was contributed by solar and wind projects. The KSEB owns 40 hydel generating stations, of which 17 are major stations.