24 more test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

20 June 2020 22:51 IST

22 from abroad, one from Maharashtra, source of infection of one unknown

The district reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 24 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of active cases to 130.

Among the patients, 22 persons are from abroad, including a three-year-old boy, and one case is from Maharashtra. There are 11 persons who had travelled from Kuwait, 8 from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Nigeria. According to district administration, the source, contact details, or route map of the last patient, a 52-year-old Mayyanad resident is not available.

Persons who tested positive include residents of Chadayamangalam, Karunagappally, Chavara, Paravur, Pavithreswaram, Mynagappally North, Anchalummoodu, Thazhathu Kulakkada, Ayathil, Kollam West, Panayam, Perinad, Peringalam, Nallila, Pattazhi, Ezhukone, Thodiyoor, Pooyappalli, and Ezhamkulam. While the Kollam West resident and Ezhamkulam resident are undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram, all others have been moved to Government Medical College, Parippally.

More tests

Taking into account the recent spike in the cases, more tests will be held in the district and more TrueNat tests will be conducted with the help of MLAs, said Minister J. Mercykutty Amma. Speaking at the COVID-19 review meeting, she added that it would be used for autopsies too.

The district also reported two recoveries on Saturday, including that of a 58-year-old Kulathupuzha resident who was tested positive on May 24 and a 35-year-old Vettikavala resident who tested positive on June 2.