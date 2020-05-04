24 Keralites return via Inchivila

The opening of the Inchivila inter-State border check-post on Monday facilitated the return of 24 Keralites stranded in other States during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Confusion prevailed on the border during the initial hours, but the teething issues were soon resolved. Two Thrissur natives who turned up at 7 a.m. were required to wait for over three hours to undergo screening with officials turning up much later.

The duo were barred entry after it emerged they arrived in a vehicle different from what was registered in a pass issued by the Thrissur Collector.

They were later shifted to the corona care centre that functioned in the Mar Ivanios College hostel.

Among those who passed the border were 10 Thrissur natives, five from Pathanamthitta, three each from Idukki and Malappuram, two from Alappuzha and a Thiruvananthapuram native.

Officials expressed confidence that 500 people could be screened simultaneously with the screening centre becoming full-fledged.

A special registration counter has been set up for those who have not enrolled prior to their journey.

The district administration anticipated the entry of at least 5,000 people through the Inchivila border.

The Dr. Somerwell Memorial CSI Medical College Hospital in Karakkonam has been readied up to treat those diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms.