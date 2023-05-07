24-hour strike: KSRTC warns of strict action against staff who thwart services

May 07, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A day after the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) invoked dies non for three days as part of an attempt to take on the 24-hour employees’ strike called by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh-affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (KSTES) on Monday, the Corporation warned of strict action against employees who block KSRTC buses or cause damage to the buses during the 24-hour strike which begins from 12 p.m. on Sunday.

While the unit officers and vigilance inspectors were directed to remain alert against the backdrop of the strike, they were told to send the photos and videos of employees who indulge in attacks, if any, to the operation control room of the KSRTC. Strict action will be taken against those who block the services or damage the vehicles in any way, while losses due to disruption of service will be recovered from the striking employees, said a statement issued from the office of the KSRTC Managing Director on Sunday.

The decision to choose Monday for the strike was aimed at deepening the financial crisis of the Corporation, which is struggling to even pay the salaries of staff. It was very unfortunate to choose Monday, which is the most profitable day in a week, for the strike which is expected to inconvenience around 22 lakh commuters, said the statement. The State government has also directed the state police chief to deploy necessary police personnel at all depots to deal with the strike.

Also, the Corporation has instructed the unit officers to camp in their respective units from Sunday till the end of the strike on Tuesday. The officers of the depots have also been directed to ensure the smooth operation of the services on Monday by pressing KSRTC SWIFT staff on leave, if necessary. Similarly, strict action will be taken against the officers who join hands with the striking employees, the statement said. The employees led by BMS have announced the strike in protest against the management’s decision to disburse the salary of staff in installments.

