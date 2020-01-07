24-hour general strike begins

The 24-hour nationwide general strike against the Central government’s labour policies has commenced across the State. Normal life is expected to be hit with most trade unions pledging support for the strike.

The Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions, an umbrella organisations of nearly 20 trade unions, has said that milk and newspaper supply, hospital and other essential services, the tourism sector and vehicles transporting Sabarimala pilgrims have been exempted from the agitation.

The functioning the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is likely to be disrupted. Employees of BSNL, the Kerala Water Authority, and the Kerala State Electricity Board too are taking part in the strike.

Exams postponed

Banking services will also be hit with various bank employees’ associations backing the strike call. The Kerala PSC Employees Union has also pledged support. Examinations that were scheduled by universities on Wednesday have been postponed.

Early indications suggested that petrol pumps were also unlikely to function in most parts of the State.

The police have intensified security across the State, especially in the vicinity of Central government offices.

Traders’ ‘no’ to strike

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has said merchants and traders will not take part in the general strike.

Samiti president T. Naseeruddin said in Kozhikode that shops and commercial establishments would function normally.

The traders had no association with the strike and the police should provide security to the shops, he said.

Mr. Naseerudeen said the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti had taken a decision in 2018 not to shut down their shops during any hartals.