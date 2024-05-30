24 government schemes to be scrutinised under 2024-25 edition of Concurrent Evaluation and Monitoring of Schemes

Twenty-four schemes from six State government departments will be subjected to detailed scrutiny in the 2024-25 edition of the Concurrent Evaluation and Monitoring of Schemes (CEMS).

To be carried out by the Finance department (performance budget division), CEMS 2024-25 will cover the Departments of Public Works, Tourism, Health and Family Welfare, Scheduled Castes Development, Scheduled Tribes Development, and Electronics and Information Technology.

The departments have been directed to furnish the details of the schemes for the exercise.

CEMS is a ‘real-time field evaluation’ of the physical and financial progress of important government programmes and schemes in a given financial year so that the aims of the State Budget are fulfilled. In scrutinising the implementation of schemes, the CEMS team will focus on bottlenecks and delays, procedural lapses, payments issues, incorrect reporting of expenditure and progress, diversion of funds, non-execution of the envisaged components and deviations from guidelines.

The team will prepare its status reports based on inputs from the departments concerned and field visits. Relevant matters will be reported to the heads of the departments for “timely corrective action,” the Finance Department said.

The findings will be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly along with next year’s budget documents.

In addition to the schemes selected from the six departments, the State government is also exploring the possibility of including notable new and major schemes announced in the 2024-25 State Budget in CEMS.

In 2023-24, the CEMS had covered the departments of higher education, industries and commerce, public works, SC development, ST development and tourism.

“CEMS can provide a meaningful classification of the activities of the Government that serves to establish a proper relationship between inputs and outputs,” the Finance department had noted in the preface to the 2023-24 CEMS report which was tabled in the State Assembly in February.