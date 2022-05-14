24 flight divers complete training

KOCHI

A batch of 24 flight divers, including seven from the Coast Guard, successfully completed the Basic Flight Diver course and were awarded “wings” by the Officer-in-Charge, School for Naval Airmen (SFNA), at a ceremony held at the school at the Naval Base.

The event marked the culmination of 44 weeks of intensive training that comprised both theoretical and practical training, including three weeks of attachment to Diving School for search and rescue phase, 31 weeks of flying training phase at 321 Garuda flight and training/ and firing on light machine gun/ medium machine gun at Sea Front Range, INS Dronacharya. The trainees also underwent capsules at Naval Air Operations School, Seamanship School, School for Naval Oceanography and Meteorology, Command Sports Office and Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology.

The Vijayan Trophy for standing first in the order of merit was awarded to Ravinder Kumar, U/NVK (ME). Naveen Kumar, NVK (RP) was adjudged second in the course.