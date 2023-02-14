₹24 crore to mitigate man-animal conflict

February 14, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

The State government has granted ₹24 crore for crash guard steel rope fencing and hanging solar fencing in the forest periphery to mitigate the accelerating man-animal conflict in the state.

The project, under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) scheme, would be executed by the State Forest Development Agency as per the revised design by the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said in a release here.

Since it was noticed that the crash guard steel rope fencing would not be suitable for many places in South and North Wayanad forest divisions, solar hanging fencing will be installed in those regions.