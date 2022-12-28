24 cardiac deaths at Sabarimala during first phase of pilgrim season

December 28, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As many as 24 pilgrims died due to cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the first phase of the annual pilgrim season, which drew to a close on Tuesday.

As per official estimates, more than 1.2 lakh medical cases were reported across the medical centres at the base camps and on the way to the hill temple, of which 160 were cardiac arrests.

The hospital at the Sannidhanam, which treated over 47,000 patients, witnessed the highest number of cases while the medical centre at Pampa attended to 18,888 patients. The majority sought treatment for body pain, heart disease, epilepsy, and fever while over 4,000 patients suffered from seizures due to withdrawal syndrome.

About 930 devotees who developed serious health issues were shifted to other hospitals after administering primary treatment at the medical centres in the pilgrimage zone.

The rise in cardiac arrest cases, according to health officials, illustrated a wider trend – that the COVID-19 infection can leave patients with lasting heart-related issues. The number of deaths due to the disease, however, was not entirely unexpected as it remained almost on a par with the numbers recorded during the full-scale seasons since 2010.

“Alongside the post COVID factor, the abrupt discontinuation of medicines during the period of abstinence too is a concern. Several of the patients who died of cardiac arrest this time belonged to the high-risk category and trekked up the hill without adequate rest against the medical advice,” says L. Anitha Kumari, District Medical Officer, Pathanamthitta.

Authorities had set up automated defibrillator system at various points along the trekking path, including Neelimala and Appachimedu. “That we were able to save 136 people who suffered cardiac arrest is indeed a remarkable thing,” she says.

A senior Travancore Devaswom Board official says messages discouraging people with serious heart ailments from undertaking the pilgrimage had already been passed onto other States besides warnings and announcements in the pilgrimage zone.

Anticipating a rise in cardiac cases with the influx of pilgrims, the authorities are set to augment the health infrastructure during the Makaravilakku season at the hill temple. “Additional staff will be joining the medical centres at Sabarimala during the period, besides a few more ambulances,” the DMO says.