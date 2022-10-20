23rd edition of special school festival begins in Kottayam

Exclusive skill development centre for differently abled students on the cards

A participant of the special school youth festival in Kottayam being given the final instructions by her teacher ahead of performance on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Exclusive skill development centre for differently abled students on the cards

The 23rd edition of the Special School Festival took off to a colourful start here on Thursday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that plans were afoot to open a skill development centre exclusively for differently abled students. The State Institute for Mentally Challenged at Pangappara, Thiruvananthapuram, would be elevated as its apex institution and committees had been formed for this purpose.

He said the State government had allocated ₹45 crore as package for the special schools this year. The Minister also said that a committee was appointed to decide the criteria for the package.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, presided. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan delivered the keynote address.

As many as 1,600 differently abled students from primary to higher secondary level are taking part in the cultural event, which is being held across eight venues till October 22. The competitions are being organised in eight individual events and seven group events for the hearing impaired and 16 individual events in five categories for the visually impaired.

The festival also has six individual events and three group competitions for the mentally challenged.