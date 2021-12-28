238 history-sheeters nabbed in citywide crackdown

Move part of ‘Operation Kaval’ to tackle criminal activities and drug proliferation

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have placed 238 habitual offenders under preventive arrest during the special anti-goonda drive that got under way last week.

According to City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay, as many as 310 raids were conducted during the special drive launched on December 17 as part of the Statewide ‘Operation Kaval’ to tackle criminal activities and drug proliferation.

Besides, 12 history-sheeters have been placed under preventive detention under provisions of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) on the basis of instructions issued by the District Collector. Ten people, who were declared absconding by courts, have also been apprehended from various parts of the city. A total of 157 others, who had warrants issued against them, have also been caught.

Supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vaibhav Saxena, the special team is coordinated by Assistant Commissioner (Narcotic Cell) Sheen Tharayil. Inspections are being undertaken in each police station limits under the City police jurisdiction to nab habitual offenders whose lists were prepared prior to the drive.

The police have collected information on as many as 774 people who have either been booked under KAAPA or have been included in at least two criminal cases. The present activities of 323 others, who used to indulge in goonda activities in the past but had no pending cases against them currently, were also ascertained.

The Commissioner said the ongoing drive would be intensified in the days to come to rein in anti-social activities that disrupted maintenance of law and order.