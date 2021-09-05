2,368 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

05 September 2021 22:32 IST

1,662 in Kottayam, 1,655 in Alappuzha, 947 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 2,368 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,400 recoveries on Sunday.

While 2,359 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one NRI and eight health workers.

At present the district has 32,595 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 22,76,053.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,662 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,635 people including five health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 16.19%.

With 144 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kanjirappilly panchayat, which recorded 84 cases .

Alappuzha

The district logged 1,655 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 14.04%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,620 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 34 others remains unknown.

One health staff member also tested positive for the disease. Meanwhile, 1,694 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 15737.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 947 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 945 people contracted the virus through local transmission.

The contact source of four cases were yet to be ascertained.

The TPR for the day was 16.9%.

With 1,383 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 12,013.

(With contributions from bureaus in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta)