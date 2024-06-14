GIFT a SubscriptionGift
23,666 candidates to appear for Civil Services prelims exam in Kerala

The first session of the exam will be from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., and the second session from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Updated - June 14, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23,666 students will appear for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in the State on Sunday.

The examination being held for appointments to various government services will be conducted in two sessions from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The authorities have arranged 61 centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Candidates have been instructed to enter the examination halls before 9 a.m. for the morning session, and before 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has been directed to deploy additional services for the benefit of the candidates.

The answer key should be filled with black ballpoint pen only. Bags, mobile phones, cameras, electronic watches and any other Bluetooth/IT devices will not be allowed in examination halls and centres.

