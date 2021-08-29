2,360 cases more in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 August 2021 00:48 IST

The district’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 2,360 cases as the test positivity rate also grew to 14% on Saturday.

A total of 12,853 people were currently being treated in the district. As many as 1,571 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.

The death toll continued to mount as it reached 3,521 when 10 recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. The district administration has placed 29,443 people in quarantine as part of the pandemic management efforts.

Containment zones

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared a new set of containment zones in places including Kannammoola ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Kollamkavu, Mughavoor, Idamala, Padavallikonam and Kannaramkodu wards in Nedumangad Municipality; Chittoor and Njaraneeli wards in Peringamala grama panchayat; Puliyoor ward in Nanniyode grama panchayat; and Manjappara, Kattumpuram, Karette, Plavodu and Arinelloor wards in Pulimath grama panchayat.

Pathiriyodu housing colony in Mulluvila ward of Parassala grama panchayat, and Mandapakunnu in Nannattukavu ward of Vembayam grama panchayat have been declared micro-containment zones.