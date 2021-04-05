2,357 new COVID cases in State

Test positivity rate at 5.86%

Kerala reported 2,357 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when 40,191 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,37,590 cases.

The test positivity rate registered 5.86% on the day.

The active case pool has been rising and now registers 28,372 cases. With 1,866 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 11,04,225.

The addition of 12 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Monday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,680 deaths.

Kozhikode reported four deaths, Kollam three, Kannur two, while one death each was reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State rose steeply to 528 on Monday, according to official reports, with 148 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 2,357 new cases reported on Monday, 2,070 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through the contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in nine health workers. In 104 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 183 infections

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 360 cases, Ernakulam 316, Thiruvananthapuram 249, Kannur 240, Malappuram 193, Thrissur 176, Kottayam 164, Kasaragod 144, Kollam 142, Palakkad 113, Alappuzha 110, Idukki 66, Pathanamthitta 45 and Wayanad 39 cases.