2,345 police constables to take oath tomorrow

Thrissur

29 September 2021 08:23 IST

Chief Minister to attend parade online

Oath-taking ceremony of 2,345 police constables of the second-batch Integrated Police Recruit Training Centre (IPRTC) will be held on Thursday at the Parade Ground of the Kerala Police Academy here and various Battalion parade grounds, strictly observing physical-distancing norms as part of the COVID-19 protocol.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest and will attend the parade online. He will receive the compliments of the parade. State Police Chief Anil Kant will attend the ceremony online.

IGP (Training), Director of the Kerala Police Academy and Director, IPRTC Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur, P. Vijayan will attend the oath- taking ceremony at the Kerala Police Academy and receive the compliments of the parade.

K. Padmakumar, ADGP, AP Battalion and P. Prakash, DIG, AP Battalion, will attend the ceremony.

Duty during training

During the training period, the trainees were deputed for duty in connection with the local body election in December 2020 in all the three phases. In April 2021, they were again deputed for duty in connection with the Assembly election.

For almost one month, these trainees were on duty at their respective mother police stations.