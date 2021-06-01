2,345 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram, 2,023 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 June 2021 21:43 IST

Test positivity rate at 17.6%

The capital district’s COVID-19 caseload grew by 2,345 as the number of active cases stood at 14,868 on Tuesday. As many as 2,023 people recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate was recorded at 17.6%.

The death toll grew by 44 to touch 1,793, the highest in the State. The deaths were reported between May 14 and 30.

The district authorities have placed 3,338 more people in quarantine, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 74,173. As many as 5,540 people were permitted to conclude quarantine.

Health Minister Veena George formally inaugurated a COVID-19 second line treatment centre established at the Kallara community health centre. Having a capacity of 40 beds, the facility has been equipped with a centralised oxygen supply system.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. George said the centre will have the services of five doctors including a physician and 10 nursing staff. It will provide round-the-clock ambulance facility.

Vaccination

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that COVID-19 vaccination has commenced for students aged between 18 and 44 in special schools and BUDS schools in the district.